Fatima Sana Shaikh Has No Memory Of Working With Kamal Haasan In 'Chachi 420'

Fatima Sana Shaikh has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with some of her recent impressive performances. Fatima Sana Shaikh also has some interesting line-up of projects ahead in her kitty. Fatima Sana Shaikh recently revealed in an interview with a well-known portal that she has no memory of working with Kamal Haasan as a child artist in Chachi 420.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance in the film was much-loved by the fans. The actor had shown much confidence in her act even as a child. But this new revelation of the actor not having any memory with Kamal Haasan in the film comes as a piece of surprising news for her fans.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has no memory of working with Kamal Haasan

Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen as a child artist in the cult comedy flick Chachi 420 wherein she essayed the role of Kamal Haasan and Tabu's daughter. The Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tabu and Kamal Haasan starrer was an adaptation of the Hollywood film, Mrs Doubtfire. Fatima Sana Shaikh in a recent interview with an esteemed publication revealed that she has no memories of working with Kamal Haasan and Tabu in the movie.

Fatima just remembered that as a child, her performance was extremely natural and came right from the heart. The Dangal actor added that as an adult, everyone has to strive to retain their innocence. Fatima further added that when she was offered Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, she tried to be extremely honest with her character.

Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about working in Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari

The Thugs Of Hindostan actor also said that she was motivated by seeing how spontaneous her co-actors from the film were. Fatima also said that they would often crack up and improvise their scenes. She went on to say that working on the film taught her how to act spontaneously. The actor also added that she had fun while shooting the movie. Talking about the film Chachi 420, the Kamal Haasan starrer proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. The movie is still loved by the masses.

