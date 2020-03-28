Fact Check: Is Kamal Haasan Quarantined For Coronavirus?

Earlier, it was reported that actor Kamal Haasan's house has received a quarantine notice by the Chennai government. Since then rumours about the south actor contracting the Coronavirus have been going around the internet. The notice on Kamal Haasan's Chennai home stated that the people living in the property were suspected cased for Coronavirus, thus are under quarantine.

The sticker also discouraged anyone from entering the property. Now, Kamal Haasan has issued a public statement where he has clarified about the ongoing confusion regarding his quarantine status.

Also read: Kamal Haasan urges PM Modi to aid the 'most vulnerable population' amid COVID-19 crisis

Kamal Haasan reacts to quarantine notice

Kamal Haasan wrote a public statement where he firstly thanked people for showing their concern regarding him amidst the quarantine rumour. He addressed the confusion by stating that various news publications had spread rumours about him being in quarantine based on the notice stuck outside his house. But, the actor has not been staying there for a couple of years and the house has been turned into his political party office. Furthermore, Haasan revealed that the news about him being in quarantine is not true.

Also read: Kamal Haasan 'in solidarity' with PM Modi's Janta Curfew, tags Kollywood bigwigs to join

The Vishwaroopam actor expressed that he has been practising social distancing and self-isolation as a precautionary measure for a very long time. He also encouraged his fans to do the same. In conclusion, the actor stated that one must verify the source of news in order to keep fake news under control.

Also read: Kamal Haasan & Anushka Shetty to work together in Gautham Menon's next film? Read

As per reports, the Chennai police put up a notice on actor Kamal Haasan's house because Gautami, Kamal's former partner had this address on the passport. Gautami and Kamal Haasan were reportedly together till 2018 and haven't met each other publically since then. Recently, the same house was offered by actor Kamal Haasan to local authorities to be used as a quarantine centre due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: Kamal Haasan says he wishes to convert his residence into a hospital; Netizens support

Also read: Kamal Haasan warns PM Modi about impact of 21-day lockdown on daily wage workers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.