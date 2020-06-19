Fatima Sana Shaikh On Rumours Of Dating Sanya Malhotra: 'People Assume The Worst'

Fatima Sana Shaikh gained huge popularity after her role in the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Her chemistry with on-screen sister Sanya Malhotra was widely loved by fans. Quickly rumours started doing the rounds that Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are dating each other. In a recent interview, Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about the same. Read on:

Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about dating rumours

Fatima Sana Shaikh made an appearance on Starry Nights With Gen Y. During the conversation, she was asked about the rumours speculating that she is dating her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra. The actor added that they always laugh off these rumours. She also added that since the two are good friends, people have assumed that they are together.

When quizzed about what she has learned from Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh added that she has learnt a lot. She also spoke about how her co-star liked to keep things clean. Fatima Sana Shaikh added that she is an extrovert, however, Sanya Malhotra in an introvert. She added that she has learnt to hold herself back. Fatima Sana Shaikh also added that she has learnt a lot of other things from Sanya Malhotra’s dedication to working.

Fatima Sana Shaikh also spoke about how her diverse background and upbringing makes her “the ideal poster girl for secular India”. She also added that one of the most beautiful things about Indian is that people are so diverse and yet everyone is just being themselves. She added that it is also nice to have people follow their religion and accepting everyone else.

However, when asked which Bollywood superstar she likes the most, Fatima Sana Shaikh was quick to take Shahrukh Khan’s name. She also added that she would like to see the actor strip on Mumbai’s streets. While talking about the perfect scenario, Fatima Sana Shaikh added that Shahrukh Khan proposing to her on top of the Eiffel Tower will be the ''perfect scene''.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan. She will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra. Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

