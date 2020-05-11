Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up On The COVID-19 Crisis

Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh is trying to help the community by extending a hand of support to those who are in dire need during the COVID-19 outbreak crises. Things have been rough for many lately, including those who cannot feed themselves. Fatima Sana Shaikh has also been urging everyone to help as many as possible. Read more:

Fatima Sana Shaikh urges people to help each other

According to reports, Fatima Sana Shaikh has said that there is an NGO that she has come across. People can pack meals at home and the NGO people can come and pick them up. These meals are then delivered to people who are in need. They are also working to help the strays and people from this NGO also feed stray animals in the area.

Fatima Sana Shaikh further stated that it is a very tough time and a lot of people are suffering from the ill effects of the coronavirus lockdown. During such times, the actor said, people should all come together as a community and do their bit. She said that she is doing her bit, and everyone should do as much as they can during this crisis.

Talking about how she has been spending her lockdown time with her family, she stated that as a family, they all joke around and laugh a lot together. This is helping her and her family stay positive and happy. She also added that they all are taking precautions and are keeping everything sanitised.

