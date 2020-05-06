Sanya Malhotra Grooves To Rema’s ‘Corny’, Makes Celebs Go 'Wowzaaa'

Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra shared a video of herself, grooving to the beats of singer Rema's hit song Corny. Sanya's enthusiastic moves left many popular stars impressed. Check out what Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahira Kashyap, Kriti Kharbanda and others expressed about Sanya Malhotra's video.

Sanya's video leaves celebs impressed

It is not surprising to see how stars of Bollywood are indulging in different activities to keep themselves occupied at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic. While some are reading books, some are also dancing. Speaking of which, Badhaai Ho actor took some time off and channelised her inner dancing skills.

On May 5, Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself, in which she is seen dancing to the beats of Rema's popular song- Corny. The actor is seen at her lively best, dancing like a pro. Fans in no time flooded the comments section with endearing praises. Moreover, many popular faces from the industry also dropped fire emoticons on Sanya Malhotra's Instagram post.

While Kriti Kharbanda commented saying "Wowzaaa", Tashira Kashyap, Siddhant Chaturvedi, dropped fire emoticons. Singer Nupur Sanon wrote, "Uffff", whereas, Niti Mohan and Mrunal Thakur commented red hearts on Sanya Malhotra's Instagram post. Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra paid tributes to the two legendary actors in Bollywood who passed away last week. She shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "Extending heartfelt condolences at this difficult time. Rest in peace." Malhotra shared a B&W photo of Irrfan Khan and captioned the post with a broken heart. Actors Sunil Grover and Richa Chaddha also expressed grief on Sanya's post.

What's next for Sanya Malhotra?

Sanya Malhotra has been roped in for Shakuntala Devi which also stars Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh and Spandan Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life of an Indian writer of the same name. The real-life Shakuntala Devi was referred to as ‘human-computer’ for her capabilities. Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of Vidya Balan aka Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerjee in the film. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 8, 2020.

Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in the upcoming film Ludo, a dark comedy helmed by Anurag Basu and jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Basu himself. Ludo features an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

