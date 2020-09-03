Fatima Sana Sheikh Back To Work As She Resumes Her Dubbing Schedule For 'Ludo'

Fatima Sana Shaikh is back to work after the long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. As things ease a bit around, actors and several production houses have begun working with precautionary measures. In the same way, Fatima Sana Shaikh too has resumed her work for the film Ludo and has begun with the dubbing process for the movie. The film Ludo is an anthology and has been directed by Anurag Basu. The actor revealed that she is back to work with an interesting Instagram story post that she made earlier today. Fans of the actor are excited to watch the film as there is a huge buzz around it.

Fatima Sana Sheikh resumes her work

Sharing the image on social media, Fatima Sana Shaikh used the hashtag Ludo and "Dubbing" to hint at what she is doing. In the picture which she uploaded, one can see the studio where she is recording along with the huge screen and mic in front of her. In the next story, she posted the caption “Ludo” once again and posed for a selfie in front of the dubbing mic that she was working with. Fans grow eager to watch the film as it stars several prominent actors along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie Ludo is touted to be a dark anthology comedy and thus people are eager to know what they would get to watch in the movie.

The film Ludo stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Other actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi too will be a part of this anthology film. Thus fans of the actors are quite excited to watch the film due to the strong star cast. A motion poster from the film was recently revealed by the cast in which Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a picture of herself walking confidently along with Rajkummar Rao and others. Fans praised the picture and since then the film has created a huge buzz among the fans.

