Google Pay Stamps 2020: Collect 4 Google Stamps & Win Up To Rs 3,000

Google pay stamps are a popular way for Google Pay users to collect rewards and earn money while doing the bare minimum. The users are expected to collect all the stamps in order to gain monetary rewards by making payments or sending friends money and stamps. The app is now offering a new set of stamps that users can collect and stand a chance to earn up to Rs 3,000. Here is how you can earn Googly Pay stamps.

Google Stamp details

Dates to collect stamps: August 26 to September 13th, 2020.

Stamps to collect: Four

How to win: complete different tasks in order to collect all the stamps.

The kind of WFH we are game for. Earn all the stamps to win up to ₹3000! #PlayStoreStamps pic.twitter.com/52DkFSLVEn — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) August 26, 2020

What are the latest Google stamps?

Google Pay app is back with the Google Pay Stamps which users can collect and win up to Rs 3,000. This time, the users have to collect 4 Google Pay stamps in order to avail the offers given by the app. Moreover, they are supposed to collect the stamps within 15 days (starting from August 26th, 2020 till September 13th, 2020) and users have to complete different tasks to be able to collect the stamps.

Which Google stamp can users get?

This year, Google Pay app is offering 4 Google Pay stamps for users. The stamps include Ludo King Stamp, Carrom Peel Stamp, Call Duty Mobile Stamp and Free Fire Stamp. There are around three methods to collect these stamps: Bill payments, recharge mobile phones and recharge codes for Play Store.

How to get the Google stamps

The users of Google Pay app can collect the stamps by spending minimum Rs 100. They can make transactions to send money, pay bills, recharge phone, TV, etc. Users shall get one Google stamp per transaction. Here is how to become a Google Pay user and collect Google stamps.

Press play *clears throat* sorry, press pay. pic.twitter.com/J4SZTCss37 — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) August 27, 2020

Where can I find Google Pay stamps?

Download the Google Pay app and register.

Link your UPI and bank account.

Scroll down to ‘Offers’ and click on the icon.

Open the ‘offers’ section and make a transaction of a minimum of Rs 100.

You will receive a scratch card, scratch it and open stamp.

You can try to collect all four Google stamps by trying to make frequent transactions and bill payments using Google Pay.

Image credits: Google Pay official Twitter handle