Is Ludo King Banned In India? Know If It Is Among The New 118 Banned Apps Announced Today

Ludo King has become one of the most popular mobile board games in India. It is a multiuser game which can be played across various platforms. However, with the ongoing political feud between Indian and China and a new list of banned apps, one might be wondering if this favourite pass-time has also been added to the said list. Here’s what this is about.

The Indian government has banned another 118 apps of China including the extremely popular PUBG. Apparently many users of the Chinese apps have complained about the theft of user data and transmitting it in an unauthorised way outside India. The use of these malicious apps has hence been banned in mobile as well as non-mobile devices which use the Internet. These apps are said to be either a clone or a variant of the 59 Chinese apps which were banned earlier.

Is Ludo King banned in India?

No, Ludo King is not banned in India. The strategic board game which is popular with smartphone users is not among the earlier 59 banned Chinese apps or the new list. Till now the app has seen approximately 100 million installations and received a 4.3 rating on Google Apps.

What is Ludo King origin country?

Ludo King is an Indian game app. It has been developed by an Indian company named Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd. Owned by Vikash Jaiswal. Apart from Ludo King, the company has also various popular games to its name like Carrom King and Sudoku King.

However, a few Ludo apps have been banned according to the new list. This was released by the Indian government earlier today. Take a look at the list:

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor Baidu Baidu Express Edition FaceU - Inspire your Beauty ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard Business CamCard for Salesforce CamOCR InNote VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster WeChat reading Government WeChat Small Q brush Tencent Weiyun Pitu WeChat Work Cyber Hunter Cyber Hunter Lite Knives Out-No rules, just fight! Super Mecha Champions LifeAfter Dawn of Isles Ludo World-Ludo Superstar Chess Rush PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik PUBG MOBILE LITE Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon Dank Tanks Warpath Game of Sultans Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos Smart AppLock (App Protect) Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team Hide App-Hide Application Icon AppLock AppLock Lite Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app Music - Mp3 Player Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera Cleaner - Phone Booster Web Browser & Fast Explorer Video Player All Format for Android Photo Gallery HD & Editor Photo Gallery & Album Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer Gallery HD Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer Web Browser - Secure Explorer Music player - Audio Player Video Player - All Format HD Video Player Lamour Love All Over The World Amour- video chat & call all over the world. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor APUS Message Center-Intelligent management LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style Tantan - Date For Real MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles Alipay AlipayHK Mobile Taobao Youku Road of Kings- Endless Glory Sina News Netease News Penguin FM Murderous Pursuits Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream Little Q Album Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords Hi Meitu Mobile Legends: Pocket VPN for TikTok VPN for TikTok Penguin E-sports Live assistant Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices iPick Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie Parallel Space Lite - Dual App "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC MARVEL Super War NetEase Games AFK Arena Creative Destruction NetEase Games Crusaders of Light NetEase Games Mafia City Yotta Games Onmyoji NetEase Games Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games Soul Hunters Rules of Survival

