Sonakshi Sinha & Other Female Actors Who Worked With Akshay Kumar In More Than 3 Films

Akshay Kumar is one of the popular names in Bollywood. He has worked in various movies and actors throughout his career. Through time, Akshay Kumar has collaborated several times with the same actor to create a different magic on-screen. These actors include Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and more. Take a look at some of the female actors who collaborated with Akshay Kumar in more than three films.

Female actors who collaborated with Akshay Kumar in more than 3 films

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar worked together in films like Joker, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Mission Mangal and more. People have also loved the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in these movies.

The first movie in which they both collaborated is Prabhudheva's Rowdy Rathore which was a hit movie. As per reports, Prabhudheva also mentioned in an interview that he might come up with a sequel of the film. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

They Both Together Looks So Damn Cute In This Movie 👌❤



RT If You Love Virat And Saiba Together @akshaykumar @sonakshisinha #6YearsOfHoliday pic.twitter.com/bGpGqCPt4k — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) June 6, 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan worked together in Ajnabee in 2001. This Abbas-Mustan film was well-recieved by the audience for its unexpected twists and turns in the plot of the film. The film is an adaption of the 1992 film Consenting Adults. Both the actors have also worked in movies like Aitraaz, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Bewafaa, Good Newwz and more. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar's latest movie, Good Newwz is a blockbuster hit

Photo - Movie still of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan from @TheGabbarIsBack pic.twitter.com/Nj8XtiLozk — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) April 9, 2015

Priyanka Chopra

The first movie in which Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's worked together was Andaaz that released in the year 2003. The next year both the actors were seen in two movies, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Aitraaz. In 2005, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra appeared in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar appeared in many movies together. In fact, they will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi that might release in 2020. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and the makers have postponed the release date due to the ongoing pandemic. Speaking about Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's movies, they have collaborated in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, Welcome, Tees Maar Khan, Namastey London and Blue.

