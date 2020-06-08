Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Qualities She Is Looking For In Her Life Partner

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has been quarantining in the lockdown, like most Bollywood celebrities. The actor has been quite active on her social media since the lockdown. She recently interacted with her fans with a fun 'Q and A session' on her Twitter account. Sonakshi Sinha’s Twitter was flooded with fans asking her questions and the actor answered a few of them.

While interacting with her fans, Sonakshi Sinha revealed the qualities she is looking for in her future life partner. Sonakshi Sinha also shared her favourite picture of herself. Check out what Sonakshi Sinha had to say.

Humor, honesty and height... amongst other things and not particularly in that order though 😝 https://t.co/N7nVJYzVy8 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

Sonakshi Siha on her Twitter was asked what qualities is she looking for in her future partner. Sinha, without any hesitation, revealed that she looks for three qualities in her life partner. She stated that for her, it is necessary that her future partner has a great sense of humour.

Sonakshi Sinha went on to say that she also wants her partner to be honest and that he must have a great height. However, she also disclosed that there are other things as well that she looks for in a man. Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she does not prioritise one quality over others.

Sonakshi Sinha’s relationships

Sonakshi Sinha has been quite private about her love life. She has never openly agreed to or denied any rumours regarding her dating life. There have been reports that the Dabangg actor was dating Notebook star, Zaheer Iqbal. However, there has been no confirmation account the same from either side. It had been reported that Sonakshi Sinha was engaged to Bunty Sajdeh, but she discarded the rumours saying she was not engaged to anyone.

Jaate jaate ek pj aapke liye! Thanks and love u all ❤️ #SonaSays pic.twitter.com/wEgUXZsSLZ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

Towards the end of the 'Q and A session', Sonakshi Sinha thanked her fans for being a part of the interaction. she thanked her fans for sharing all their lovely questions. In the monochrome video, Sonakshi Sinha stated that she had a lot of fun while talking with her fans. In Sonakshi Sinha’s #SonaSays session she answered an array of questions with utmost wit and efficiency. While saying her goodbyes, she said that she loved her fans and joked about meeting her closest fan in the most hilarious way.

