Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'Heroine' Is A Must-watch Because Of Many Reasons; Read

In 2012, Madhur Bhandarkar's much-anticipated film Heroine released after a lot of drama related to Aishwarya Rai's sudden exit from the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead role in this highly engrossing women-centric drama film. With an ensemble cast, Heroine got rave reviews from the critics and Kareena's stellar performance in the film was highly lauded. But if you still haven't got a chance to watch this Kareena Kapoor Khan starter, then take a look at these facts which will make you think again.

Reasons why Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heroine Is A Must-Watch

Directed by Padma Shri Awardee Madhur Bhandarkar

Heroine is helmed by National Award and Padma Shri Awardee Madhur Bhandarkar. The celebrated director has given Bollywood some of its most iconic films like Page 3, Chandni Bar and Fashion. The way Madhur has treated the story is simply spectacular. Not even for a single scene the story drags or looks unrealistic. Heroine is a masterpiece by the director, which should not be missed for its brilliant direction.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gave A Stupendous Performance

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a giant movie star. The stunner ditched cliche role of a trophy heroine avatar, and gave her acting career's best performance in Heroine. Bebo looked every bit of her character in the film and pulled off such a strenuous role with the utmost ease. From her emotional scenes to her snobbish dialogues Kareena did justice to all. This is the reason why her performance in the movie was the talk of the talk.

Insight Into The Ugly Side Of A Heroine's Life

The story of Heroine is about the life of a Bollywood actress and the twists and turns she deals with on a daily basis. From harsh criticism to public appearances for money, Heroine gave the audience a peek into the cruel side of stardom and what it costs. It is a hard-hitting story with intense dialogues which penetrates deep into your thoughts.

Smashing Jukebox

The jukebox of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heroine was a chartbuster. The popular musical composer's duo Salim–Sulaiman did the album. Songs like Halkat Jawani, Main Heroine Hoon, and Saaiyaan were smashing hits. Especially the title track Main Heroine Hoon caught the soul of the drama film impeccably. Songs of Heroine topped radio charts over weeks.

Marvellous Designer Costumes

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a whopping 130 dresses for the film, which is a record in itself. In every frame, her designer ensembles truly caught the attention of the viewers. From voguish couture gowns to casual jeans and top, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore it all. So if you are a fashion enthusiast then you must watch Heroine for its pure visual delight.

