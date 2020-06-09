Kareena Kapoor Khan And Salman Khan Have Appeared Together In THESE Movies Together

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Having been in the Bollywood industry for over two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with many actors. One such actor with whom Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared screen-space with is Salman Khan. Here are the times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan were seen in the same movie. Read ahead to know more-

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan movies together

Kyon Ki (2005)

Kyon Ki is a Priyadarshan directorial. The movie cast included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, and Rimi Sen as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a female psychiatrist who falls in love with her patient after learning about his tragic past.

Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009)

Main Aur Mrs Khanna is a Prem Soni directorial. The movie cast included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, and Sohail Khan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around how an unhappy married couple find love in strange situations.

Bodyguard (2011)

Bodyguard is a Siddiquie directorial. The movie cast included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, and Raj Babbar as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the daughter of a wealthy nobleman who secretly falls in love with her bodyguard. The film was a remake of a superhit South movie of the same name.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a Kabir Khan directorial. The movie cast included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian man who with a magnanimous heart takes a young mute Pakistani girl back to her homeland to reunite her with her family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also appeared in an item song from the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2 (2012). The song was titled Fevikol Se and featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. The song stayed at the top of the charts that year.

