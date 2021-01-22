Film industry delegation meet Prakash Javadekar, Sunny Deol; receive assurance for help

While various industries are working towards returning to normalcy in operations and profits, the film industry is yet to witness a full revival. With permission to screen movies with just 50 per cent of the seating capacity and no major releases since the start of the pandemic, producers, exhibitors and distributors have been facing a hard time at the moment. Amid the challenging situation, a delegation met the Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and actor-Member of Parliament Sunny Deol to raise their concerns and received an assurance.

Film industry delegation meet Prakash Javadekar, Sunny Deol

A delegation of top names of the multiplex industry like Kamal Gianchandani, Sanjeev Bijli, Devang Sampat and CEO of Producers’ Guild Association of India, Nitin Tej Ahuja met BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar and Sunny Deol.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who termed it a 'very important development', the Union Minister ‘assured full support’ to help the film and cinema exhibition sector amid the pandemic.

VERYYY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... Hon I & B Minister #PrakashJavadekar ji along with #SunnyDeol met film industry delegation led by Kamal Gianchandani, Sanjeev Bijli, Devang Sampat and Nitin Tej Ahuja... The Minister assured full support to help film and cinema exhibition sector. pic.twitter.com/4Ou95VphVp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2021

Update on film releases in theatres

The last major films to have hit the theatres were Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium and Baaghi 3. Since then, theatres were shut for almost six months, before re-opening with allowance for 50 per cent seating capacity. Movies like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shakeela and Christopher Nolan's Tenet have been released in theatres since then, but the response has not been up to the mark.

While many films involving A-listers like Laxmii, Coolie No 1, Gulabo Sitabo, among others took the Over-the-Top platform for its release, some of the major films are still hoping for a release on the big screens.

The exhibitors and distributors are pinning their hopes on major films that were up for release last year, like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's '83, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to help in the revival of the industry. Out of which, Salman Khan recently assured them and his fans that his movie will be releasing in theatres only on Eid.

Meanwhile, a ray of hope for the industry has been performance of Tamil superstar Vijay's film Master. Audiences queued up in big numbers despite the 50 per cent seating capacity restriction, and the movie reportedly achieved several milestones like the Rs 200-crore mark.

