Did You Know Thalapathy Vijay Has Introduced Close To 20 Directors To Tamil Film Industry?

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most celebrated superstars in Kollywood who has a huge fan following in various parts of the country. He has been a part of the film industry for more than 25 years and has played a crucial role in the evolution of Tamil cinema. He also runs a production house by the name Vidhya-Vijay Productions, which has successfully bankrolled a variety of south Indian films. Thalapathy Vijay has also introduced close to twenty debutant directors in the film industry, creating a successful career path for these filmmakers.

Thalapathy’s support for fresh talent

Thalapathy Vijay is honoured and greatly followed, not just for his acting skills but also for his humble and supportive personality. According to a report by Business Up Turn, he has introduced around 20 directors in the Tamil film industry, by either acting in the film or by bankrolling the projects through his production house. He has always been quite supportive of fresh talents, which is another factor loved by his fans.

Thalapathy Vijay has been a part of over 60 films in the last 25 years and is also currently one of the highest-paid actors in the south Indian film industry. He made his debut in the year 1992 with the film Naalaiya Theerpu while Poove Unakkaga gave him his breakthrough in the year 1996. He is mainly known for his drama films which have high-voltage action sequences and entertaining dance numbers. A variety of his films have also been remade in Hindi due to its impressive content and storyline.

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay has been gearing up for the release of his action-drama film, Master. This film had been initially scheduled to release in 2020 but had to be pushed forward due to the on-going pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The film will be released in various languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Master has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj while the production is being done by Xavier Britto. The plot of this film will revolve around a college professor who has district ways of dealing with injustice. Master will star Vijay in the lead role while Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi play pivotal characters.

