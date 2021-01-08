Nora Fatehi Spills The Beans On Her Worst Experience In The Film Industry | Read

Nora Fatehi has been a prominent figure in Bollywood ever since she made her debut in the year 2014. The actor has carved a niche for herself exclusively in dance-based movies and shows with her exceptional dance moves. Nora Fatehi recently made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want. During the show, the host raved about the former's dance moves in numerous hit songs. Apart from that, Nora Fatehi also went on to share her worst experience in Bollywood and how she handled it.

During the interview, Kareena asks Nora about her worst experience in the film industry and how she managed to handle it. Replying to Kareena’s question, Nora said that "it must be the stereotyping". She added, "it is very complicated to manoeuvre because I had many people who tried to get me into a film or song or even convince filmmakers to trust my skills". However, she revealed that it never happened until she spoke up for herself. She also added that once you get on set, one must convince them with their skill.

Also read | Nora Fatehi's Most Memorable Appearances In Television; See List

The actor also revealed, "there is not just one type of stereotypes but there are millions of it". She said that one must try to convince filmmakers that they can act, dance and it very serious with their craft. She also said, "there are many educated filmmakers who give such people a chance to show off their talents and skills". Nora Fatehi revealed that there were many filmmakers who she had to fight with in the past six years who are stuck on "typecasting and stereotyping". She concluded by saying that even though there are a stereotyping, it is not so much compared to how much it was earlier.

Also read | Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Ganpat' Makers To Rope In Nupur Sanon & Nora Fatehi As Female Leads?

Apart from that, the duo also went on to share a fun banter where they spoke about many other things. The actor went on to tell Kareena that she and Saif could "think about" an engagement or marriage of hers with Taimur Ali Khan when he grows up. And the comment left Kareena’s speechless. Kareena replied saying that "he is just four years old" and that also there is a long way to go. However, Kareena’s statement did not deter Nora, as she said that she was ready to "wait for him".

Also read | Kareena Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tulsi Kumar & Others Spotted In Mumbai

Also read | Nora Fatehi Asks Fans To Choose The Best Choreography On Her Song 'Naach Meri Raani'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.