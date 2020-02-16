Filmfare Awards 2020: As 'Gully Boy' Sweeps Top Honours, Here's Complete List Of Winners

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 was hosted in Guwahati, Assam this year on February 15. It was a star-studded event that was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. The award night ended on a high note for team Gully Boy that swiped the top eleven awards. The movie took home the prestigious Black Lady in top categories including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film trophy, Best Supporting Actor and Actress. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan set the stage on fire with their power-packed performances.

This year's winners

Let's take a look at the complete list of winners of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020.

Best Film

Gully Boy

Best Director

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Critics)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actress (Critics)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy l Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari

Kabir Singh I Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Best Lyrics

Divine and Ankur Tewari - Apna Time Aayega - Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi... Kalank

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor

Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress

Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Best Screenplay

Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema

Govinda

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent

Sashwat Sachdev- URI

