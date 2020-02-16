Filmfare Awards 2020: As 'Gully Boy' Sweeps Top Honours, Here's Complete List Of Winners

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 was hosted in Guwahati, Assam this year on February 15. It was a star-studded event that was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. The award night ended on a high note for team Gully Boy that swiped the top eleven awards. The movie took home the prestigious Black Lady in top categories including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film trophy, Best Supporting Actor and Actress. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan set the stage on fire with their power-packed performances.
Let's take a look at the complete list of winners of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020.
Best Film
Gully Boy
Team #GullyBoy come on stage to receive the award for best film. 65th #AmazonFilmfareAwards @amazonIN @amazonfashionin pic.twitter.com/yVd8U2wNEL— Filmfare (@filmfare) February 15, 2020
Best Director
Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best Film (Critics)
Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)
Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor (Critics)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)
The award for Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) goes to @aliaa08 for #GullyBoy. 65th #AmazonFilmfareAwards 2020 @amazonIN @amazonfashionin @aweassam pic.twitter.com/MfVQDib7tS— Filmfare (@filmfare) February 15, 2020
Best Actress (Critics)
Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)
Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best Music Album
Gully Boy l Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari
Kabir Singh I Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva
Best Lyrics
Divine and Ankur Tewari - Apna Time Aayega - Gully Boy
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi... Kalank
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War
Best Debut Director
Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut Actor
Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut Actress
Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh
Grateful, blessed, honoured and humbled!! ❤️ Filmfare for Best Debut (female) 2020 🤩Thank you thank you thank you @filmfare @jiteshpillaai and the entire team! 🥰 Love you @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra #apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @ManishMalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF @TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/Fktxxz9Zzb— Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) February 15, 2020
Best Original Story
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki
Best Screenplay
Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ramesh Sippy
Excellence In Cinema
Govinda
RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent
Sashwat Sachdev- URI
(Image Credit: @Filmfare/Twitter)
