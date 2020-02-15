Indiana Jones 5 Is On Its Way, Harrison Ford To Start Shooting For The Film This Summer

Harrison Ford recently in an interview revealed that a brand new instalment of Indiana Jones is on its way. The 77-year-old actor confirmed this news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During his appearance on the show, Harrison Ford talked about Indiana Jones 5 and spilt a few details about it as well.

Indiana Jones 5 is on its way

Harrison Ford is considered to be one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. After delivering some of the most memorable films in pop culture, the Star Wars actor is prepping for the release of his next film Call of the Wild. Recently, Harrison Ford stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the film.

But apart from talking about Call of the Wild, Harrison Ford also made a big revelation. During his appearance on Ellen’s show, Harrison Ford said that Indiana Jones’ brand new instalment is one its way. He also revealed a few details about Indiana Jones 5.

The 77-year-old actor told the talk show host that the Indiana Jones 5 filming will begin in late summer this year. While commenting about the action franchise Harrison Ford said that it is going to be fun to start shooting for the film. But the Indiana Jones actor did not give away the title of the film.

The first three movies in the Indiana Jones franchise are considered to be some of the greatest action films of all-time, and over the years they have also received a cult–classic status. The last instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise was released in 2008. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was not well received at the box-office and fans of the franchise were left disappointed. But Harrison Ford’s was appreciated. It will be interesting to see how this highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 performs at the box-office.

