Tiger Shroff Talks About His Role In 'Baaghi 3'; Says He 'gave His 1000% In The Film'

After creating a Box office record with War, Tiger Shroff is back with the third instalment of action-packed film Baaghi. The film is titled Baaghi 3, and we will be seeing Tiger Shroff in the lead role alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande.

The trailer of the film was released recently after which fans have got very excited to watch the action-packed film. After the trailer release of Baaghi 3, the actor was seen in an interview with an entertainment portal where he spoke about his dedication to the film. Hear what he has to say about the film and his work.

Read Also| Urvashi Rautela, Tiger Shroff & Others Celebs Who Are Trained By Rajendra Dhole

Tiger Shroff on his role in 'Baaghi 3':

While speaking about Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff expressed that he will be seen in the role of Ronnie aka Ranveer Pratap Singh who is in a way believed to be a superhero in the film. He said that in the film Ronnie is physically gifted and does a lot of things that would seem a bit too much but it is because of the powers he has.

The actor also added that even if he is not flying in the film, he is shown to be close to doing it. He further added that the makers have taken the action one notch higher as in the trailer we can see him running through explosions.

Read Also| Tiger Shroff Called 'Tiger Ma'am' And Shradhha Kapoor's Reaction Is Hilarious; Watch Video

Tiger also expressed that they have shot the film extensively in Serbia. He said that it was not easy as he had to jump through the air, holding a 5-10 kg gun in each hand. The actor also added that he gave his 1000% for the role.

The War actor also spoke about how he loves to lose himself in such characters, yet how he thinks it’s important to take a break from such roles too. He said that if he does them continuously, then people will not value his superpowers enough.

Read Also| Tiger Shroff's Stunts In 'Baaghi 3' Stun Everyone While Shradhha Kapoor Mouths "wow"

Read Also| Disha Patani Gifts THIS To Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff On Valentine’s Day; Look

(Image courtesy: Tiger Shroff Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.