Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Movies And TV Serials Inspired From Her Life

Savitribai Phule, a popular name in history who valorously fought for woman empowerment and education in the British Era, is often accredited as the strongest woman in Indian history. Savitribai Phule, the crusader of woman empowerment, is celebrating her 189th birthday today, which is January 3, 2020. An inspirational figure, Savitribai has become a muse to many films and television shows. Here is a list of movies and shows that tried to portray Phule's life on the silver screen and small screen.

Movies inspired by the life of Savitribai Phule:

Savitribai Phule (2018)

In 2018, popular Kannada director Vishal Raj announced his movie titled Savitribai Phule. The movie, featuring Suchendra Prasad and Tara in the lead, was reportedly based on Sarjoo Katkar's book of the same name. Released in August 2018, the movie met with huge critical appreciation upon release.

Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule (2016-2017)

A 107 episodic series that aired during 2016-2017 on DD National, narrated the life story of social reformer Savitribai Phule. Directed by Rupesh D Gohil, the series had an ensemble cast consisting of Ketaki Kulkarni, Lohitakshaya Pattnaik, Advika Divakar, among others was reportedly received with love and appreciation.

Savitribai Phule- Ek Jyot Kranti ki (2018)

A 20-minute-long short film taking the audience through the trials and tribunals of Savitribai Phule's life was recently posted on the popular streaming website, Youtube. The short film produced by RDG Tube narrates the tale of Savitribai Phule through the lens of the present-day scenario. Released in 2018, the short film has clocked about 76, 000 views on Youtube.

On the eve of her 189th Birth anniversary, netizens are pouring in love and praises. Here are a few of them.

#SavitribaiPhule always carried 2 sarees With her to school because Brahmins of Pune threw mud on her for “Polluting” their religion by teaching girls.



She & Fatima Shaikh didn’t stop the 1st ever girls’ school in India In 1848



Indian women owe Savitribai a lot#SavitribaiPhule pic.twitter.com/zgFwfosk6Q — Zuber Memon (@AimimZuberMemon) January 3, 2020

Remembering #SavitribaiPhule, the pioneer of women empowerment, social reformer, woman who paved path for women education and the founder of first school for girls in India on her 189th birth anniversary.



Tributes to the legendary lady who inspires us every day. https://t.co/IciwTFzJOi — JSPAksharamala (@JSPAksharamala) January 3, 2020

A significant amount of credit for India having made the advances she has over the last century must go to #SavitribaiPhule a social and education reformer who broke and helped others break barriers and ceilings.



Salutes for her on her birth anniversary today. — Makarand (@makarand_s) January 3, 2020

#SavitribaiPhule

Savitribai Phule, who broke the conservative traditions for women's rights 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b1rldVw2QP — Nitesh Sunesara (@imn_slk) January 3, 2020

