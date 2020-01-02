Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar & Other Bollywood Actors Who Crossdressed In Films

Rajkummar Rao has been busy working on new projects and in one of his upcoming films, the Newton actor completely changed his look to suit the character. In the picture that gives a sneak peek at the first look of his upcoming film Ludo, Rajkummar is dressed in a green lehenga and he sports hair extensions along with some dramatic makeup. The star also shared a second picture in which he is rocking a retro look, with long hair and flashy clothing. Well, several actors have not hesitated to crossdress to justify their roles in the movies. Read more to know some Bollywood actors who have agreed to crossdress for their movies.

Bollywood Actors who have cress dressed for their films



Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him dressed as Laxmi for his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The Khiladi 786 star is sporting a red sari with a big bindi on his forehead. He is standing in front of Goddess Durga's idol and seems extremely intimidating in the picture he shared on his social media. Laxmmi Bomb is going to be a remake of super-hit Tamil horror-comedy, Kanchana which is going to be lead by choreographer-turned-director, Raghava Lawrence.

Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi in Golmaal Returns

Golmaal Returns was the second installment of the Golmaal franchise which is directed by Rohit Shetty. In the sequel, the film’s four main characters decide to dress up as women in order to enter a special only ladies mall sale. This incident ended up making the audience laugh hard because of the perfect timings of the punchlines. Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi all decided to dress up like women to spy on their partners in the movie.

Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420

Kamal Haasan rocked the role of Chachi in his famous comedy-drama, Chachi 420. In the film, Chachi 420, Kamal Haasan is playing a double role of both the genders. Co-written, co-produced and directed by Kamal Hassan, this comedy-drama went on to become one of the most loved movies of all times. Fans appreciated the star’s performance and it set a benchmark for actors to pull off a character where they are required to cross-dress with such finesse.

