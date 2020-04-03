Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Shelved Movies That His Fans Need To Know

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after playing roles several supporting roles in movies like Sarfarosh, New York, Black Friday, Dev D and Munnabhai MBBS, rose to prominence with his performance in the cult classic crime drama, Gangs of Wasseypur. Besides appearing in movies, he has also stepped into the digital space with web series, Sacred Games that garnered him huge attention from the audience. However, not all of his films lighted up the screens. There are some movies that did not hit the theatres. With all that said now, here are some of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies that are shelved.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's shelved films

Black Currency

The flick featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui was supposed to be hitting the theatres in the year 2013. The movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Minissha Lamba, Prashant Narayanan, Ravi Kissen, Yuvraj Parashar, and Payal Rohatgi in prominent roles. Apart from the cast mentioned, stand-up comedian and TV show host of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma also features in the film. The film was directed by Sanjay Sharma. The Sacred Games star was to essay the role of a RAW agent in the flick.

End of Bandit Queen

Barry John features in various theatrical performances. He has been an actor and also a director. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a part of his shelved movie titled, End of Bandit Queen (2012). The flick features the Gangs of Wassseypur actor and Boman Irani. The movie was supposed to be based on Sher Singh Rana, the suspect behind the death of Phoolam Devi. Author Sher Singh Rana wrote a book titled Jail Diar: Tihar Se Kabul Khandar Tak. The flick was going to take a lot of reference from Sher Singh Rana's book.

Gawah - The Witness

Nawazuddin also features in a shelved flick titled Gawah- The Witness. It was scheduled to release in the year 2013. The movie features Emraan Hashmi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in major roles. The shelved movie was directed by Bishnu Dutta.

