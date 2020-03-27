The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' And Other Movies About Indian Caste System

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 movie 'Article 15' was widely acclaimed by critics. Here are several other best movies that are based on the Indian caste system.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayumaan Khurrana is widely known for his versatility and has had a great run at the box office with superhit flicks including Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Andhadhun, Bala, Dream Girl, Bareilly Ki Barfi and many more. The actor made an appearance in the sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saaavdhan. With all that said, here are details regarding Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and other movies that are based on the Indian caste system.

Films that focus on the Indian caste system

Article 15

Ayushmaan Khurrana has won several awards for his outstanding performance in Article 15. The crime drama features Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohmmed Zeeshan and Ayyub in prominent roles. The flick is inspired by real-life conflicts that deal with Article 15, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, caste, sex, religion or place of birth. It portrays the alarming evils that plague the country. 

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Unforgettable Small-town Boy Roles You Should Not Miss

Manjhi

The 2015 movie revolves around a real-life story of Manjhi -- whose life shows that a person can achieve anything with full determination even when there's a scarcity of resources. Helmed by Ketan Mehta, the movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Urmila Mahanta, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Gaurav Dwivedi in pivotal roles. The movie saw one of the best performances of Nawazzudin. 

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Regrets Rejecting THIS Rajkummar Rao Movie

Dhadak

This 2018 romance movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The plot of the movie revolves around Madhu (Ishaan Khattar) and Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor) who fall for each other but face strong opposition from their families due to their different social status. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Long & Over Sized Jackets Can Be Perfect Fit For One's Causal Looks

Aarakshan

Aarakshan is one of the top education-based movies, that got released in 2011. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The film rose awareness on the topic of OBC reservation. Aarakshan made several numbers at the box office.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Songs That Have Less Than 20 Million Views On YouTube

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
