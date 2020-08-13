Flimyzilla Leaks Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

OTT platforms are reigning right now due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Many films that were set for a theatrical release have now premiering on OTT platforms. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena was recently released on Netflix India. However, Gunjan Saxena has already been leaked online by various websites like Filmyzilla.

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena leaked online for free by Filmyzilla and other torrent websites

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena is not the first movie to be leaked online by Filmyzilla. The website is known for sharing movies and TV shows online without the permission of the makers. In fact, piracy websites like Filmyzilla cause huge losses for filmmakers by illegally sharing their products online for free. Besides Filmyzilla, Tamilrokers is another infamous piracy website that has illegally leaked Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is about the real-life story of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was the very first female fighter jet pilot to work for the Indian airforce during the Kargil War. The movie showcases how she became a part of the Air Force and reveals all the trials and tribulations that she had to face.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Besides Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Anup Saxena, who is Gunjan's father. Other prominent actors in the film include Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Chandan K Anand. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is helmed by debutant director Sharan Sharma and was released on Netflix India on August 12, 2020.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

