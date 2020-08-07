Filmyzilla Leaks 'Pareeksha' Full Movie Online; Check Out Details

Pareeksha, helmed, produced and penned by Prakash Jha, features Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose and Sanjay Suri in lead roles. The film released on August 6, 2020. Adil Hussain's Pareeksha has become one of the latest films to be leaked by Filmyzilla, which is a piracy website. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Filmyzilla leaks latest 2020 film 'Pareeksha'

Filmyzilla is known to leak some of the high profile projects on its portal on a regular basis. The portal provides online users to easily get access to a movie that is recently released in HD format for free. Fimlyzilla is known for leaking the latest movies in high definition form.

The portal recently launched the movie which premiered at the Indian Film Festival, Pareeksha, online, just a day after its release on the OTT platform, Zee5. The piracy website has also leaked a wide range of movies including Hollywood, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and others. The pirated movies are uploaded on the portal on a regular basis.

Pareeksha, the 2019 Hindi-drama film, is based on the life of an IPS officer named Abhayanand, who is known for his social works, including teaching kids in villages in Bihar and those that are affected by the Naxal in order to help them to pass in the IIT-JEE exams. Initially, the film was scheduled to have a theatrical release, however, later, the movie released on Zee5.

Pareeksha- The Final Test features, Adil Hussain playing the role of Bucchi, Priyanka Bose essaying the role of Radhika, and Sanjay Suri portraying the role of Kailash Anand. On the other hand, Shourya Deep plays the role of Gaurav Bhatia and Shubhaam Jha stars as Bulbul. The movie that premiered at the International Film Festival of India was also screened at the London Film Festival. However, has currently been postponed.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

