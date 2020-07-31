Filmyzilla Leaks Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Ahead Of Its Premiere

Filmyzilla recently leaked an upcoming movie Lootcase. The website is known to usually release films before their release in theatres or on official OTT platforms. Earlier, Filmyzilla leaked films like Cursed, Law and Undekhi and many other such films. When it comes to online films, Filmyzilla mostly releases it before its original release. The notorious site recently leaked Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase full movie.

Filmyzilla leaks Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' full movie

Lootcase is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film stars Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles while actors Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles. The film revolves around a red coloured suitcase filled with cash and follows the turn of events that happen after a man (Kunal Kemmu) gets hold of the suitcase.

Actor Vijay Raaz plays the role of a gangster in the film while Ranvir Shorey plays the role of a cop in the film. Gajraj Rao is seen as a minister in the film and all the three characters want the suitcase at any cost. The film will be releasing on July 31, 2020, on Disney + Hotstar. The film was initially going to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but the dates were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers then decided to release it on an OTT platform.

Lootcase Full movie download by Filmyzilla

Filmyzilla is a website that has been releasing several films and series online for several years. The piracy website is popular to release or leak the film right before its premiere. Apart from Bollywood movies, the site is known to leak Hollywood films too. The film Lootcase was supposed to release on July 31, 2020, but Filmyzilla released the entire film beforehand.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

