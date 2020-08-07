Filmyzilla Leaks Amazon Prime's Latest Web Series 'Bandish Bandits'

Amazon Prime continues to introduce a wide range of new web shows. Some of its latest shows include Paatal Lok, Breathe: Into The Shadows, and more. The OTT platform dropped its newest show Bandish Bandits on August 4. However, the romance drama has now fallen prey to a piracy website. It was recently released on the piracy website Filmyzilla. This leak is considered to be a huge loss to the show. Read on for more details about Bandish Bandits.

Amazon Prime show 'Bandish Bandits' leaked on Filmyzilla

Bandish Bandits is not the first show to be leaked on the illegal piracy website. The website regularly leaks new shows and films and allows the audience to download through torrents and this causes the makers of films and shows to incur huge losses. Websites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, and more encourage piracy which is illegal in India.

About Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is a romance drama created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari for Amazon Prime. The series stars Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The plot revolves around a classical singer Radhe and a pop singer Tamanna. Despite their opposite personalities, music brings them together on a journey of self-discovery to see if they can adapt to change and be in it for the long run.

What is the government doing to stop piracy?

The Government has taken definitive steps to eradicate the piracy of films. As per the Cinematograph Act approved in 2019, any individual found recording a movie without the written consent of the producers can face a jail term up to 3 years. Besides this, a fine of ₹10 lakhs can also be imposed on the culprits. People circulating pirated copies on illegal torrent websites can also face a jail term.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

