'Finally', exult Rajinikanth's fans as their 'Thalaiva' makes big political announcement

After years of speculation over his venture into politics, Rajinikanth sent his fans into frenzy as he announced that he will be launching his political party and contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As he tweeted that the announcement to the venture will be made on December 31, there was immense excitement from his supporters. They hailed his decision and shared that the 'wait was finally over.'

Rajinikanth's announcement sends netizens into frenzy

Rajinikanth revealed that he will making a formal announcement on December 31, of the political party, which will be launched in January.

Fans reacted with immense excitement and reacted with terms like 'now or never', 'finally superstar in politics' and how he had finally put a full stop on the speculation. Many were speechless about their feeling for their 'Thalaiva' (leader), a term synonymous with him, over the years.

Finally, the long wait is over!#Superstar @rajinikanth gave voice in 1996.. Since then, now after 24 years, he has taken the plunge into active politics..



Best wishes for his political career! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 3, 2020

So,

After discussing to his Fans/Cadre

Finally @rajinikanth Ji decided to start His own Party pic.twitter.com/53piIF2A7N — SRINI T🇮🇳 (@srinihyd999) December 3, 2020

#thalaivarRajinikanth

Puts full stop to all the speculations about his political updates and makes his fans excited and happy#cloudnine@rajinikanth https://t.co/2ht2AfMuij — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) December 3, 2020

I can able to hear my heartbeat 😭❤️ Love you Thalaivaa @rajinikanth 🙏#மாத்துவோம்_எல்லாத்தையும்_மாத்துவோம் — Viswa (@itsViswaa) December 3, 2020

I have now words @rajinikanth Thalaivaa 😢😢😢😢😢🙏🙏



Don't know what kind of state I'm in 😢😢😢



Purely blissful ❤️❤️🙏



Thanks Thalaiva 😢😢😢❤️🙏#மாத்துவோம்_எல்லாத்தையும்_மாத்துவோம் — . (@MayonTweets) December 3, 2020

Thalaivaaaaaaa! Let's rock and roll. ITS OUR TIME😍🔥 — Ian Malcolm (@MrIanMalcolm_) December 3, 2020

My Dear Tamil Thalaivar Bloods Fight Till Last Breath 🤘

This Time For Thalaivar , For TN .

Now Or Never #மாத்துவோம்_எல்லாத்தையும்_மாத்துவோம்#இப்போ_இல்லேன்னா_எப்பவும்_இல்ல — Thalaivaa North Fan Club (@Thalaivar_NFP) December 3, 2020

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to share in Tamil, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu."

This was after he had given a hint about a 'decision', that he took in consultation with his fans.

"I met the office-bearers. They expressed their views to me & I exchanged mine with them. Whatever decision you take we are with you my fans have said. I will make my decision as soon as possible", the 2.0 star said on Monday.

Rajinikanth's previous major announcement had also come on a December 31, three years ago, when he had confirmed that he will be joining politics, but then made no move towards formally establishing a party and contesting elections.

Fellow Tamil superstar, co-star of numerous films, and both mentored by K Balachander, Kamal Haasan had launched his party months after Rajinikanth's announcement. Not only did he launch the party Makkal Needhi Maiam, but contested the 2019 elections unsuccesfully.

The elections are scheduled to be held around April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth on the professional front

On the film front, Rajinikanth featured in Darbar earlier this year. The film had been directed by AR Murugadoss and also starred Nayanthra, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar.

He has announced another film Annaatthe, that is set to be directed by Siva. It is unclear if the film will be impacted by the political venture.

