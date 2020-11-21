A R Rahman Shares A Major Throwback Click Of His Daughter With Rajinikanth; Have A Look

A R Rahman is one of the most popular music composers. The Oscar-winning artist has composed memorable music albums for a number of movies in India and abroad as well. The maestro, who is generally known to keeps his private life under the wraps, recently shared a throwback picture of Rajinikanth along with his daughter Khatija. Have a look at A R Rahman’s Instagram post.

A R Rahman shares a throwback picture of daughter Khatija

A R Rahman recently took to Instagram to share daughter Khatija’s photos with superstar Rajinikanth. The post shows Rajinikanth holding A R Rahman’s little daughter in his arms. Rahman wrote in the caption, “"My little princess @khatija.rahman with Thalaivar ..Padayappa 1999 I guess..." A generally shy A R Rahman, who doesn’t reveal much about his personal life, has shared an old memory of his as a pleasant surprise for his fans.

The caption of the photo reveals that the picture of A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija along with Rajinikanth is from the sets of the 1999 hit Padayappa. The film was directed by K S Ravikumar, and it went on to become a massive success, earning huge at the box office. Khatija, who is all grown up now, has two siblings, brother Ameen and sister Raheema. The music icon has thus shared one of the rare photos of Khatija on his Instagram.

A R Rahman has a collection of hit songs and albums which are listened to by fans all over the world. He has composed songs for various popular films such as Rockstar, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Jodha Akbar and many more. He went on to win an Oscar for his music in the movie Slumdog Millionaire in the year 2009.

