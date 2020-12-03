Rajinikanth To Launch Political Party; Issues Dates & Statement On 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls

In a massive development, superstar Rajinikanth will announce his political party on December 31 and will launch it in January 2021, the actor informed on Thursday.

Rajinikanth had sought time to make his long-touted decision regarding a political plunge after meeting Rajini Makkal Mandram's (RMM) district bearers in Chennai earlier this week. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth revealed his next political move.

READ | Rajinikanth To Hold Key Meeting With RMM Cadre; May End Suspense Over Political Move

Rajinikanth to launch party in January

"In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu", Rajinikanth's statement on Twitter read.

READ | Rajinikanth To Rethink 2021 Political Entry; Cites COVID Pandemic & Ill-health As Reasons

"I met the office-bearers. They expressed their views to me & I exchanged mine with them. Whatever decision you take we are with you my fans have said. I will make my decision as soon as possible", Rajinikanth had said speaking to reporters on Monday.

Rajinikanth could very well be the wild card entry into Tamil Nadu's electoral politics & it comes at a significant time when the incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance, DMK-Congress-Left front and fellow Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan have already sounded the poll bugle and have begun campaigning. Last year, Rajinikanth revealed he would induct youngsters in his party, abolish unnecessary party positions & ruled out the possibility of him becoming the CM. Rajinikanth's warm relations with the central leadership of the BJP is also something that cannot be overlooked & their alliance partner AIADMK will sure look to cash-in on the Superstar's fame to retain power in the state.

Rajinikanth's entry into politics

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha polls last year. While Kamal Hassan launched his party Makkal Nidhi Maiyyam, Rajinikanth has not announced a party, instead reiterated that he will work for people of Tamil Nadu. He had, last year, launched his own website 'rajinimandram.org' and a party logo. In a video message to his fans, the superstar had appealed to them to register to the website and help him develop Tamil Nadu. There were also reports then that suggested that Rajnikanth was in talks with Hassan.

READ | Amit Shah Likely To Meet Rajinikanth On Nov 21 Chennai Visit In Run Up To Tamil Nadu Polls

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and lost the assembly polls in 2016 as well. Roping in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming elections, Stalin-led DMK hopes to return to power in the state. Meanwhile, the relation between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra' though Amit Shah's recent visit put speculations of any discord to rest with the parties affirming the continuance of their alliance.

READ | Rajinikanth Drops 'announcement Soon' Hint On Political Entry; Claims RMM Cadre's Support