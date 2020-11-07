Unseen Pic Of The Day: A Look At Kamal Haasan & Rajinikanth's Drastic Transformation

November 7 marks actor Kamal Haasan's birthday. To pour in love on the star on this occasion, his fans all over have flooded social media with numerous throwback pictures and videos of the star. Here is a rare and old picture collage of Haasan with actor Rajinikanth. The first picture of the collage takes us back to the early days of both the actors' careers. The monochromatic picture sees both the stars young and unrecognisable as they pose for a click.

The second picture was a recent picture and makes it evident that Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth has come a long way with each other in the following years of their careers. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have acted in several films together including Thillu Mullu and Approva Raagangal. Take a look at Kamal Hassan’s unseen photo with Rajinikanth.

Shruti Haasan's wish for Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan also took to her Instagram to share a childhood picture with her father. In the picture, Kamal Haasan was seen holding baby Shruti in his arms as the duo smiled looking at something in a distance. She posted the picture with a birthday note. The note read, “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years ðŸ–¤ can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world”.

About Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is known for his offbeat choices of role in films and playing them with total dedication. His stellar performances across the South Indian and Hindi film industry have earned him several awards and accolades. Kamal Haasan has worked in various films in South Indian and Bollywood film industry as a film actor, screenwriter, film director, dancer, playback singer, producer, and a lyricist. He is also an active politician. The actor has also gained major prominence with his show Bigg Boss Tamil.

Haasan started his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil-language film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in the 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K. Balachander, in which he played a rebellious youth who falls in love with an older woman. He gained recognition with movies like Hey Ram (2000), Virumaandi (2004), Dasavathaaram (2008) in which he played ten roles and his own production Vishwaroopam (2013).

