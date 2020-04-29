'Finest Of Our Time': Akshay Kumar Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death, Prays For Strength To Kin

Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and mourned the death of his Thank You co-star, Irrfan Khan, earlier on Wednesday. He expressed his condolences and hailed the late actor as 'one of the finest actors of our time'. Akshay Kumar also prayed for strength to his family in this difficult time.

Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

Akshay Kumar and Irrfan Khan worked together in the 2011 Anees Bazmee film Thank You along with an ensemble cast of actors Sonam Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty and others. The news of the untimely death of the Billu actor has shocked the film industry as they have been pouring in their condolences through social media. Irrfan Khan succumbed in his battle for life after contracting a colon infection for which he was admitted to the ICU at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital earlier on Tuesday.

Irrfan Khan’s team released an official statement on the death of the actor:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

