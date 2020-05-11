FIR Registered Against Poonam Pandey For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown Norms In Mumbai

Model-actor Poonam Pandey was booked by Mumbai Police on Sunday, May 10, 2020. It has been reported that the actor was booked for violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms. Poonam Pandey and a man named Sam Bombay have been booked by the Marine Drive police.

An FIR was registered against Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay who was accompanying her to Marine Drive. The official stated that she was in a high-end car and was found at Marine Drive without any reason. “A case has been registered against Ms Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act,” senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

Poonam Pandey, 29, started her career as a model. She has worked in Bollywood as well as Telugu cinema. She was last seen playing the role of Karma D'souza in the film The Journey of Karma in 2018. The Hindi language film starred Poonam Pandey alongside Shakti Kapoor. The film was directed by Jagbir Dhaiya.

The Mumbai Based model and actor has a huge following on social media. Poonam Pandey has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram. She made headlines after she reportedly filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in the Bombay High Court earlier this year.

COVID-19 Lockdown

After the global outbreak of coronavirus, a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was announced by the government of India. The shooting of films and television shows has been halted until further notice. The lockdown was first announced on March 24, 2020. In the first phase of the lockdown, it was announced that a nationwide lockdown will be exercised due to the global pandemic of coronavirus.

The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25, 2020, to April 14, 2020. The lockdown was for 21 days, which was then extended from April 15, 2020, to May 3, 2020. This was the second phase of the lockdown. The third phase of the lockdown was announced recently, from May 4, 2020, to May 17, 2020.

With inputs from PTI

