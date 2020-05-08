Rakul Preet Singh Shuts Down Rumours About Buying Liquor Amid Covid Lockdown In Epic Way

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan. Rakul Preet Singh has done many movies in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. However, like most celebrities all over the world, she too has been under lockdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

She recently stepped out of her house for a quick run to the pharmacy, which was wrongly perceived by some people on Twitter. Netizens stated that Rakul Preet Singh had gone out to the liquor shop to by alcohol. After the video was posted online, Rakul Preet Singh took to the social networking site and cleared the air.

Was Rakul Preet Singh buying alcohol?

In the video posted on social media, Rakul Preet Singh is seen dressed in casual clothes. She wore a grey-coloured top and a pair of dark coloured sweat pants. She covered her mouth with a white coloured face mask and tied her hair up in a ponytail. In the video, the person recording her greets her and she notices the camera. Towards the end of the video, she can be asking the person behind the camera to not shoot the video.

When the video was posted on Twitter, it was claimed that Rakul Preet Singh was buying alcohol amid the COVID-19 lockdown. After the video was posted, Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media and debunked the rumours. She shared the video on her Twitter account and wrote that she was not buying alcohol.

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol 🤔😂😂 https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh posted a sarcastic comment while sharing the video. She wrote, ‘Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol.’ [sic] Rakul Preet Singh further added a thinking emoji and two laughing emojis to emphasise that she was being sarcastic. Rakul Preet Singh’s fans came to her defence and asked her to ignore the people who are spreading hate.

Rakul Preet Singh in COVID-19 lockdown

Rakul Preet Singh took to social media and wrote how the lockdown made her realise the importance of good health. However, she maintains that good health doesn’t just mean good physical health, but also mental and emotional health. She has been sharing about her time in lockdown with her fans. Rakul Preet Singh often mentioned that she has been spending time with her family while being in the COVID-19 lockdown.

