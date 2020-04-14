Sophie Choudry Turns To Baking During Coronavirus Lockdown

Bollywood actor Sophie Choudry has revealed that she has been spending her time in the kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown. She took to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been baking and discovering new things about herself in the kitchen. Sophie Choudry stated that she has never baked anything prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. She did not just make cookies, but also made healthy ice cream to devour during the quarantine.

Sophie bakes during COVID-19 lockdown

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Choudry Laud Paparazzi's Precautionary Move Amid COVID-19 Scare

Sophie Choudry wrote that despite loving cookies she never made them as she avoids sugar at all costs. However, she tried her hand at cookies using a healthy alternative. She even mentioned that she made ice cream from the recipes of a Mumbai based chef. Sophie Choudry posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account and is seen beaming with joy at her finished product. She took to Instagram and shared a small recipe as to how she made the items.

Sophie Choudry in her post wrote about the cookies and the ice cream that she made. She mentioned,’ I absolutely love cookies but don’t indulge because I avoid white and brown sugar. Today I baked cookies for the very first time, that too with almond flour, coconut sugar, 85% dark chocolate and sea salt and they came out incredible! I also made a healthy banana peanut butter dairy free ice cream using @saranshgoila’s awesome recipe.’ (sic)

ALSO READ: Sophie Choudry: Best Tropical Looks Of The Fit Bollywood Star

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal Requests People To Help Small Businesses Post-Coronavirus Lockdown

Sophie Choudry mentioned how happy she is that he has learnt something new during the quarantine. She wrote, ‘I’m just so proud of myself. I’ve never baked anything until this lockdown and I’m discovering little things about myself in the kitchen. Still so much to learn and I’m grateful to have access to such goodies at a time like this. Today was a good Sunday.’

While the entire nation has been in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have taken up new hobbies. While some have gotten back to what they love doing. Much like Sophie Choudry, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt as well as Kriti Sanon have also taken up cooking during the quarantine.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Shares Final Result Of Her Paleo Banana Bread, Flaunts A Chocolate Cake Too

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.