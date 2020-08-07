Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her 'many Moods' As She Kick-starts 'Gunjan Saxena' Promotions

On Thursday, August 6, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor kick-started promoting her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, digitally. Giving a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes of digital promotions, Janhvi shared her 'many moods'. Janhvi Kapoor's recent Instagram post is a collage of nine pictures of her, in which she is seen posing with different expressions, such as happy, bore and clueless, among many others.

Talking about her post, she is seen sporting a yellow-coloured dress teamed with a black bindi and a pair of earrings. Instagramming the photo, the Dhadak actor wrote a caption, which read, "Many mooods of digital promotions (sic)". She also added a half-cut watermelon emoticon to her caption. Scroll down to take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor's many moods behind digital promotion

READ | Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Pose In Uniform In New Still From 'Gunjan Saxena'; See Pic

The post received more than 333k likes within a couple of hours (and is still counting). Many of her fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Meanwhile, a section started praising 'adorable expressions' of Janhvi.

READ | Gunjan Saxena & Janhvi Kapoor Explain The Making Of 'Kargil Girl', See Video

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Announces 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer, Says It's ‘the Most Special Experience'

Gunjan Saxena movie

Janhvi will play the lead in the Gunjan Saxena movie while Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij will play pivotal roles. The film, bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, is scheduled to premiere on August 12 on Netflix. And the makers dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated film on Saturday, i.e. August 1, 2020.

The story of the Sharan Sharma directorial will revolve around Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat pilot entering a war zone. During the Kargil War in 1999, Gunjan saved soldiers and was awarded the Shaurya Vir prize for showing bravery and grit during the battle.

Watch the trailer

READ | Akshay Kumar Praises 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer, Says 'thank You For Inspiring Many'

Janhvi Kapoor's other movies

The 23-year-old actor has numerous films lined up including, Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, and Colin D'Cuna's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Reports have it that the Ghost Stories actor will be making her South Indian film debut with H. Vinoth's Valimai. The movie, starring Thala Ajith and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, will be produced by Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Projects LLP.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.