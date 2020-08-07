Gunjan Saxena's 'Dori Tutt Gaiyaan': Jahnvi Kapoor Is Heartbroken In This Melancholic Song

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl featuring Janhvi Kapoor will stream on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor recently announced the release of one of the songs from the upcoming biographical film, Dori Tutt Gaiyaan. The song is noted for its extremely pensive mood and it explores the theme of dreams. Read to know what Janhvi Kapoor's Dori Tutt Gaiyaan is all about.

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Dori Tutt Gaiyaan' is a melancholic song

Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped the song titled Dori Tutt Gaiyaan on Instagram from the upcoming Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The song is about not giving up one's dream. It also showcases how a young pilot's soul loses her dream. The music video features Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena as she arrives back home after she gets rejected at the flying academy. It shows how her character recollects the moments when she dreamed big and after rejection feels sad. It also shows how her mother and father cannot help her and accept the situation.

The song is out on YouTube. It is composed and produced by Amit Trivedi while the lyrics of the song are penned by Kausar Munir. Sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, the music video is programmed and arranged by Amit Trivedi. The sound engineer for the song is Urmila Sutar; the song is mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen.

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena is directed by Sharan Sharma and features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role as Indian Air Force pilot, which is Gunjan Saxena. Other actors include Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Manav Vij in key roles. The upcoming movie is known to have filmed in the scenic locations of Lucknow. The movie, which was initially scheduled to release in theatres on March 13, 2020, was later moved to April 24, 2020. However, even that was pulled out and later released on Netflix.

