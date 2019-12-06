Five Times Dia Mirza's Elegant Sarees Grabbed Attention Of Fans

Dia Mirza, on December 5, wore 'one of her most treasured Dhakai saree' that was 15 years old. Flaunting her pallu, she revealed she wore it to promote her first Bengali film. She stepped into Bollywood with her debut in the movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, alongside R.Madhavan, and then went on to do many movies in the industry. She last appeared opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju which was reported to be a super hit at the box office. Mirza, also a producer and well-known social activist, manages to keep her style game on-point. Her social media handle is all about her obsession with sarees. Have a look at her best-picked sarees.

Dia Mirza’s saree collection

On December 1, Dia Mirza posted a picture on social media sporting an elegant raw-silk pastel saree. Dia went for zero accessories and kept her makeup minimal. Leaving her open, Mirza defined beauty.

In the last week of November, Dia Mirza sported a Manish Malhotra black saree for one of her events. She particularly drew attention to her backless blouse. With dainty pair of earrings, she rocked the single-bordered saree flawlessly.

The next picture has the Sanju actor donning a black and white symmetrical saree for another event. She left her hair to bounce naturally. She also went for minimal makeup and lesser accessories.

Diya’s baby pink saree caught the attention of not only her fans but also popular faces from the industry. The Salaam Mumbai actor looked like a vision to behold in her richly embroidered blouse. Her entire saree had similar work patches like the ones on her blouse. Once again, without any accessories, Dia Mirza looked classy.

