Nimrat Kaur's Stunning Ethnic Outfits To Inspire Your Wardrobe

Nimrat Kaur, who began her career as a model, first starred in Anurag Kashyap's production Peddlers in 2012. She rose to fame after her breakthrough performances in The Lunchbox and Akshay Kumar's Airlift. The actor, who also contributed to the American television series Homeland, is known for her admirable ethnic choices too. Kaur often sports classy ethnic attire. Have a look at her best picked ethnic outfits.

Nimrat Kaur's outfits to inspire you

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Nimrat Kaur visited the Golden Temple in a shiny orange ethnic outfit. Her outfit, with little work on it, defined elegance. With her dupatta on the head and dainty danglers, her outfit looked perfect.

The Wayward Pines actor sported a bright green salwar suit on the occasion of Diwali. Her kurta dazzled with all the mirror work on it. She opted for minimal makeup and classy footwear. Nimrat Kaur's outfit received much love from fans, as seen in the comments section.

Earlier in August, the Airlift actor sported a single- bordered pastel saree for one of her events. She went on to wear light makeup, with the right stroke of highlighter. She opted for no accessories and rocked the outfit at ease.

The picture has Nimrat Kaur donning a black and red saree. Her pallu was all about heavy embroidery work. All eyes were on her blouse, which she particularly did not fail to flaunt. Once again with minimal makeup and few accessories, Nimrat Kaur looked perfect.

