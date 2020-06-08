Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Way To 'feel Kicked'; Asks ‘Kahaan Jaye Bahar Nikal Ke?'

Recently, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu posted a stunning picture on her Instagram wall and shared her solution to feeling kicked. But Taapsee came up with a witty reply when Ronnie Lahiri, who had produced Pink, left a comment. As the producer said that he might start going out from June 8, Taapsee Pannu stated that she might end up sitting on the road.

On June 7, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture, featuring her. In the photo, she was seen looking at her reflection in the mirror while posing with a wide smile. Taapsee Pannu was also seen holding a red lipstick. Adding a pinch of her humour, she wrote a caption that read, 'You.../ Yes you!!! It’s getting there... hold on be strong . You have done all fine until now and things are gonna get even better.' She further added that, 'Otherwise there’s always a red lipstick to make u feel kicked'. The post garnered more than 447k likes and thousands of comments within a day and is still counting. Take a look at her photo below:

Ronnie Lahiri and Taapsee Pannu's fun banter

Taapsee Pannu's movies

Talking about the work front, she was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which released in February 2020. The film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. In the year 2019, Taapsee gave impeccable performances in four films. Game Over, Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh won the hearts of the critics and the audience. Most of her films managed to do a decent business at the BO. She also bagged a few awards for her performance in these films.

The actor has many projects lined up including Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu, among many others. In Shabaash Mithu, she will be seen essaying the character of a cricketer. In addition, she will also join hands with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run. Apart from these projects, she will also team up with producer Dinesh Vijan for a sports-drama titled Rashmi Rocket. In the film, Taapsee will play a spinster.

