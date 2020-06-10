Amitabh Bachchan Vs Ayushmann Khurrana: Who Nailed The GiBoSiBo Tongue Twister Challenge?

Ahead of their comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo's digital release, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have come up with a one-of-a-kind promotion ploy. It all started when Big B shared a video on Instagram by taking up a 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge to promote his upcoming film which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

While Amitabh Bachchan had a hard time saying the tongue twister five times, he later nominated a bunch of other celebrities including his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for the challenge.

Amitabh Bachchan vs Ayushmann Khurrana, who nailed the tongue twister challenge?

Amitabh Bachchan took up a challenge to repeat the aforementioned tongue twister five times, non-stop on Instagram. Although Big B, who launched the challenge on social media, could not complete it as he had a little bit of difficulty in saying the tongue twister five times, his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana nailed the challenge. While nominating Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar along with Ayushmann Khurrana to further take up the tongue twister challenge, Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post:

Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke !

“गुलाबो की खटर-पटर से तितर-बितर सिताबो

सिताबो के अगर-मगर से उथल-पुथल गुलाबो”

Check out the post below:

While Ayushmann was quick to take up the challenge and nail it, he too further nominated some of his colleagues and Bollywood celebrities. The actor nominated Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Arjun Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu on his post and captioned it as:

"Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai. “Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo

Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo”

Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12"

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by the October director Shoojit Sircar. The film was earlier slated for a theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the comedy-drama decided to go with a digital release for the Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan starrer. The film will premiere on the video-on-demand platform Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

Watch the trailer of 'Gulabo Sitabo' below:

