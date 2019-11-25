Folk Songs: From Jugni To Ambarsariya, Here Are Regional Songs Featured In Bollywood

Bollywood movies are a perfect blend of unforgettable dialogues, mind-blowing storylines and ear-worming tracks. While some songs are unique on their own, others are inspired by popular folk music and poems. Hindi film industry has it all. We have heard them, hummed them, and made them our own without being aware of their origin. Here are some of the Bollywood numbers inspired by regional folk songs originated from different parts of the country.

1. Tu Raja Ki Rajdulari



Crooned by Sneha Khanwalker, Tu Raja Ki Rajdulari is a part of Oye Lucky Lucky Oye starring Abhay Deol in the lead role. The singer revealed in an interview how she travelled across the plains of Haryana for this soulful melody. Sneha went to Raagini Music Festival for this meaningful track. Tu Raja Ki Rajdulari presents a conversation between the god Shiva and goddess Parvati. This song has a remix version in Randeep Hooda’s Laal Rang in which this song is called Bhang Ragad Ke.

2. Jugni



This renowned Punjabi folk song has been sung innumerable times and recreated in various versions. Featured in Cocktail, this painful track showcases Deepika Padukone having lost her love and friendship. In the original version, the Jugni singer becomes an observer telling about the situation he or she is facing.

3. Ambarsariya



A part of the comedy movie Fukrey, this song is also originated from the lanes of Punjab. This sacred song is a little bit inspired by Rakkhi Charna De Kol. The lyrics of this tuneful melody is different from the original one. Crooned by Sona Mohapatra, Ambarsariya is loved and hummed by the music freaks to date.

4. Kesariya Balam



Featured in Nagesh Kukunoor’s 2006 drama flick Dor, this song made a mark in the audience’s heart with its soulful lyrics. One of the top Rajasthani folk songs, Kesariya Balam Aavonee respectfully welcomes Rajput warriors who arrive home after the war. Composed for the same, this song has been used in various shows and is synonymous to the royal state of Rajasthan.

