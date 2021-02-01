For Kareena Kapoor Khan "Kaftan And Pouts Continue No Matter What The Scene"

Kareena Kapoor's kaftan and pouts made a splash on social media this Monday and within a few minutes of sharing her selfies, the post attracted over 1.7 lakh likes. Showing the difference between Instagram and reality, Kareena shared two pictures where she flaunted her no-makeup look with a beautiful printed blue kaftan.

The actor completed her look by adding black sunglasses. "PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is," she captioned the picture. Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, "Totally glamorous," while the other said, "Beautiful. Wow".

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes bestie Amrita on birthday; 'I have your back till eternity'

Saif-Kareena to become parents

Meanwhile, ‘Saifeena’ are all set to welcome their second child soon. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, had made the announcement in August this year. They have a son named Taimur, who was born in 2016.

Before they become parents for the second time, the couple has also moved into a new house. The Good Newwz star had recently shared glimpses of the home in Mumbai, which reportedly spans four floors for the soon-to-be four-member family.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif 'first to say sorry after fights', shares relationship tip

