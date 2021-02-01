Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Bestie Amrita On Birthday; 'I Have Your Back Till Eternity'

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares tons of pictures and beautiful moments with her friends and family on Instagram. As it was one of her closest friends Amrita Arora’s birthday, she posted a heartfelt message on social media. Let’s take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram and see what she posted on Amrita Arora’s birthday.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post on Amrita Arora's birthday

On the occasion of Amrita Arora's birthday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted this lovable moment of her and her best friend in which they both can be seen in a stunning look, wearing black coloured gym attires.

In the caption, Kareena Kapoor stated how this picture said it all where Amrita was captured tripping over for the 100th time and she can be seen pouting for the paparazzi. She then stated that she has her back till eternity and mentioned how she was her golden girl forever. She then asked Amrita to swipe to the next picture to know what she meant when she called her a ‘golden girl’. She also addressed her as her soul sister and her "bestest friend forever" and promised to help her when she would fall for the 101st time. She then added heart symbols and laughing emojis and wished her a happy birthday. In the end, she added more heart symbols and hoped to keep the red flowing always.

Also Read YouTuber CarryMinati Explains To Kareena Kapoor How Ajey Nagar Turned Into 'CarryMinati'

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Throwback Photo With BFF Reenaa Along With Baby Taimur & Ranvir

Many of the fans took to Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram and complimented her photo and birthday wishes. Some of them addressed Kareena as a queen while many others conveyed how much they loved her. Many of the fans also wished Amrita Arora on her birthday and many of them stated in the comments how the two friends gave friendship goals. Rest others dropped in tons of hearts and heart-eyed emojis for Kareena and Amrita to depict how much they loved their bonding. Let’s have a look at how the fans reacted to Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wishes for Amrita Arora.

Also Read Varun Dhawan's Wedding To Kareena Kapoor's Workout Photos: IG Newsmakers Of This Week

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Lauds PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Message, Says 'Desh Ki Beti Is Fearless'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.