Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif 'first to say sorry after fights', shares relationship tip

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been one of the star couples of Bollywood for close to a decade now. While their fans might call it the ‘perfect’ relationship, the couple too have their occasional tiffs. Recently, the latter shared that it was her husband who makes the first move at reconciliation whenever they fight.

Kareena on patching up after fights with Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s husband Kunal Kemmu had recently come as a guest on her talk show What Women Want. As the host asked Kunal who apologised first between him and Soha whenever they fight, he replied that he was the first to apologise. The Kalyug actor joked that the word ‘sorry’ was not available in her dictionary.

Kareena then stated that even in their relationship, it was Saif who was the first to say ‘sorry.’ She added that ‘probably’ it was the men who were ‘doing the mistakes’. Sharing an important relationship tip, she added that it was always good to make peace, and end the fight, otherwise it would be hard to go to bed in a bad mood.

Saif-Kareena to become parents

Meanwhile, ‘Saifeena’, are all set to welcome their second child soon. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, had made the announcement in August this year. They have a son named Taimur, who was born in 2016.

Before they become parents for the second time, the couple has also moved into a new house. The Good Newwz star had recently shared glimpses of the home in Mumbai, which reportedly spans four floors for the soon-to-be four-member family.

