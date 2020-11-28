'Forever': Parineeti Chopra Reminisces About Of Her First Song 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi'

Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a video of her first song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. The actor is seen singing her song in the video, which also marked her singing debut. Remembering the same she called it, “forever”. She also added a hashtag of ‘my first’ sharing the video.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Parineeti Chopra's video. Several users also hailed her singing skills. Actor Ayushmann Khurana also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section to appreciate the video. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's Instagram video.

Parineeti Chopra's London getaway

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra has been enjoying a getaway in London. The actor has been sharing several pictures on her social media. From giving a glimpse of her nails to her meals, she has been doing it all. Earlier, she shared a picture of her posing on the street donning an all-black look.

The actor posted the picture with the caption, "Streetwear pehenke street pe photo". She also shared a picture of her standing amid the fallen leaves which gave major autumn vibes to her fans. Parineeti Chopra has been exploring London parks as she shared two pictures where she was seen relaxing in the park. She donned a casual look for her stroll as she wore a white plain t-shirt paired with black leggings and a jacket. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's photos.

On the work front

On the work front, Parineeti last appeared in the movie Jabariya Jodi alongside Siddharth Malhotra. The actor has several movies in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the trailer for which was launched just before the lockdown. It is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also stars Arjun Kapoor. Parineeti will play the titular role in the movie Saina, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. The movie is being helmed by veteran director Amole Gupte and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. She will also be seen in the movies Zahoor, Mira and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

