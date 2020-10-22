Parineeti Chopra's Net Worth boasts She Is Truly 'Drama Queen' Of Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra kick-started her career in 2011 after she was roped in for the movie, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Ever since then, she has been a part of several movies. More so, Parineeti is also a singer and has lent her voice for several tracks. On her birthday, here's a quick look at Parineeti Chopra's net worth and career graph.

Parineeti Chopra's net worth

As per a report by topplanetinfo.com, Parineeti Chopra's net worth is approximately Rs 60 crore ($8 million). Parineeti Chopra's income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies, song albums and various brand endorsements. Meanwhile, she has also been on the face of several magazines too. Parineeti's Instagram gives a peek into her events and other ventures.

Parineeti Chopra's movies

After Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, the actor was seen in back-to-back movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq. In 2014, she was roped in for the movie, Kill Dil, alongside Govinda. After this, she starred in Dishoom, for a cameo, and appeared in Meri Pyaari Bindu, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In the movie, she sang the song titled Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, which received massive love from fans. In 2019, Parineeti's movie titled Kesari hit the bullseye. As of 2020, the star has three films in the pipeline- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train and Saina.

On October 20, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram and posted a photo of herself from her vacation. She jetted off to a destination to presumably ring in her birthday. The actor keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on social media.

Parineeti Chopra's birthday

As Parineeti turned 32 on October 22, wishes have been pouring in on social media. A user wrote, "Wishing You Happy Happy Birthday IDOL God always Bless you with Good health and Good wealth and more Good thinks I know this wish is so simple because I know how much I respect you and I love you". Many shared stills from her movies and penned sweet wishes for Parineeti.

Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day😊😊…Have a wonderful time and a very happy birthday 😃🥳 Love you @ParineetiChopra 🖤🤍🌼

Edit credit @Taiyaba_Pari 🥰#HappyBirthdayParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/jg86GcgcR1 — Jyothy 💖 Pari (@jyothy_warrier) October 22, 2020

Wishing the very beautiful and

talented actress #ParineetiChopra

a very happy birthday 🎂



God bless 🎉 wish you a great year

ahead @ParineetiChopra#HappyBirthdayParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/YCtetsDpKM — Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) October 21, 2020

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

