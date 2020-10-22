Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Sister Parineeti, Says 'Miss You Tons'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently extended her birthday greetings to her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra who turned 32 on October 22. Priyanka took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her wedding in Jodhpur where the two can be seen posing against the backdrop of Umaid Bhawan Palace. While captioning the post, the Baywatch actress expressed her love for her sister in the sweetest way.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on birthday

She captioned the picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday Tisha Sending you a biiiiiig hug and Miss you tons.” Parineeti who was overwhelmed by the beautiful wishes of her elder sister thanked her and wrote, “Thank you Mimi didi!!!” Apart from Priyanka, scores of other celebrities also wished the actress on the special day. Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pendekar, Sidharth Malhotra, and many were the ones who showered their blessings on the actress.

Happy Birthday Tisha

Sending you a biiiiiig hug and 💋💋

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 22, 2020

The Chopra sisters who share a great bond, also dubbed for the characters of Elsa and Anna, respectively for the Hindi rendition of the Disney film Frozen 2. Earlier, Parineeti said she wants to make an action film with Priyanka and told news agency PTI, "I had recently also said that if any producers or directors are making an action film, we would love to work together on it. We both have spoken a lot about working together, but the script should be correct."

The Sky is Pink actress is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas. She has been stationed there since the coronavirus pandemic grew severe earlier this year. She is eagerly waiting to release her memoir titled Unfinished. The actress has also unveiled the cover of the memoir earlier, which left the fans excited to grab a copy and read it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra who will next be seen in her forthcoming film, The White Tiger, recently released her first look from the film. The movie is helmed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. While, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in a biographical film Saina, based on the life of Saina Nehwal, and in a Hindi remake of the British film The Girl on the Train.

