Saina Nehwal Gives A Glimpse Of 'lookalike' Parineeti Chopra From Her Biopic

The biopic on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. In Saina Nehwal’s biopic, actor Parineeti Chopra will be playing the badminton player on screen. Saina Nehwal recently took to her social media and shared a glimpse of Parineeti Chopra’s look from the biopic and called Parineeti Chopra her ‘lookalike’. See the picture shared by Saina Nehwal here.

Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal shared a new look of Parineeti Chopra from the upcoming movie. One of the fan clubs of Parineeti Chopra on Twitter had shared the image. Saina Nehwal retweeted the image and captioned it as, “My lookalike @ParineetiChopra #sainamovie” From the looks of the image, Parineeti Chopra seems engrossed as her character gets ready to focus during a match. The picture is a candid close up of Parineeti Chopra in which she is seen in a sportswear. Here is a look at the picture shared by Saina Nehwal on her official Twitter handle.

Saina Nehwal's photo

Saina Nehwal's biopic

Ever since the announcement of Saina Nehwal’s biopic, this is the second picture of the actor that has emerged. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the production of the movie was started last year after Parineeti Chopra underwent intensive training to play the champion shuttler. Parineeti Chopra had stayed at the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai for around 15 days to hone her badminton skills. The movie is being helmed by veteran director Amole Gupte and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Parineeti Chopra's photo

When the production of the movie was started last year, Saina Nehwal had shared a picture of Parineeti Chopra from the movie. In the candid picture shared by the badminton player, Parineeti Chopra was seen in sporting gear with a shuttle in her hand. Saina Nehwal had captioned the picture as, “Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic 🙌” She had also tagged Parineeti Chopra, Bhushan Kumar and the official Instagram handle of T Series. Here is a look at the picture shared by Saina Nehwal.

