Kirti Kulhari Croons 'Kabir Singh' Song, Says #FourMoreShotsPlease Se Itna Pyar #Kaisehua

Kirti Kulhari's second season of her much-loved show- Four More Shots Please has been doing super great with the audience. The series depicts an element of simplistic joy, making it one of the reasons that endear fans to the show. As Four More Shots Please has been receiving a trial of praises on Twitter, Kirti Kulhari channelises her inner talent of singing and asks fans, itna pyar Kaise Hua?

Kirti Kulhari croons Kabir Singh song

On Sunday night, Kirti Kulhari's Instagram was flooded with love, as the former sung Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's famous song- Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh for fans. Now that her show- Four More Shots Please has been receiving rave reviews from the audience, the actor found a unique way of expressing her joy. The video shows Kirti crooning the song happily, and in the caption, asking fans, "Aap sab ko Four More Shots Please se itna pyaar Kaise Hua". Check out Kirti Kulhari's Instagram video here.

Fans react to Kirti Kulhari's Instagram post

Very good well sang..u r a champion actor plus singer dono kya baat hai shabash..keep it up. — saurabh Raj Ashok Bansal (@guddost) April 20, 2020

Very well sung ma’am — Prashant Sharma (@Prashants2810) April 19, 2020

Sounds good to hear kriti. pic.twitter.com/rWorEgMyNP — Vijay Chaitanya Pakalapati (@vijaychaitanyap) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Kirti Kulhari who rose to fame after her collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal, recently spoke about the second season of the much-loved chick-flick, Four More Shots Please. The actor revealed that she has learned a lot from her character in the series. Adding to the same, Kirti Kulhari expressed that she is proud of showcasing the other side of the story. From politics to acting, she has questioned everything in her life post the show and has dropped things that didn’t make sense to her, shared Kirti Kulhari while interacting with a news portal.

