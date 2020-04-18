Kirti Kulhari Says She Has 'stopped Being Judgmental' After 'Four More Shots Please 2'

Actor Kirti Kulhari was seen in many interesting projects after her collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal. The actor was recently seen in the second season of the much-acclaimed chick-flick, 4 More Shots Please. Recently, Kirti Kulhari spoke about her experience in working for the project and shared how the show has changed her life. Read details.

Kirti Kulhari, who shot to prominence with her astounding performance in the much-loved eye-opener film Pink, shared the positive impacts of having done 4 More Shots Please and revealed that she has learned a lot from her character in the series. Adding to the same, Kirti Kulhari revealed that she is proud of showing the other side of the story. From politics to acting, Kriti Kulhari added that she has questioned everything in her life post the show and has dropped things that didn’t make sense to her.

Kirti Kulhari confessed that she has turned into a person who’s much more open to different kinds of people, to the choices they make and to the idea of freedom of choices. The actor also revealed that she has stopped being judgemental, as, behind every decision and every choice, there is an untold story. Take a look at the trailer of Four More Shots Please 2

Fans give Four More Shots Please 2 a big 'thumbs-up'

The only reason #FourMoreShotsPlease2 gets so much hate is because Indian men can’t fathom the idea of women having independence over their thoughts, desires, and sexuality. Why are you guys even watching it if you don’t like it?! 🤦🏻‍♀️💀 — Anamika (@AKumariLife) April 17, 2020

#FourMoreShotsPlease2 highlights women issues like periods, equal pay, psychological disorder: bipolar, hormonal imbalances, bisexuality, pregnancy, single motherhood, voicing against the wrong no matter how powerful they are: government etc



What some people saw: sex 😂🤣 — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) April 17, 2020

It's a must watch ... Specially with your gal gang 💯

M done what about you??? #FourMoreShotsPlease #FourMoreShotsPlease2 pic.twitter.com/4AORfRBx5h — Umang Fam 4MSP S2 (@Banij_familia) April 18, 2020

